Bingcang assured that the New Clark City's growth creates lasting opportunities for Capaseños and future generations

During the meeting, BCDA presented the vision for the proposed innovation ecosystem, including plans for modern agriculture, sustainable livelihood programs, and community development initiatives that will enable farmers and local communities to benefit from New Clark City’s continued growth.

The Municipal Government of Capas welcomed the project’s long-term vision and recognized its potential to attract high-value investments, create quality jobs, expand opportunities for local businesses, and position Central Luzon as a key hub for innovation and advanced industries.

BCDA and the Municipality of Capas also reaffirmed their shared commitment to continue engaging communities, listening to stakeholders, and ensuring that the proposed development remains inclusive, responsible, and beneficial to the people it is meant to serve.

Pax Silica is a U.S.-led international coalition launched in December 2025 to secure supply chains for artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and critical minerals, effectively countering China's tech dominance. The Philippines joined as a member in April 2026, planning a 4,000-acre economic zone in New Clark City.

The BCDA maintains that the hub will inject billions in revenue and create hundreds of thousands of jobs as part of the Luzon economic corridor.

BCDA officials have responded to environmental worries by stating that the facility plans to utilize independent rainwater harvesting and recycling systems rather than draining community water tables.