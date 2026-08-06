"Hindi ko lang alam kung aabot siya sa pagpapalaya kay dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte," Duterte said when asked whether the U.S. position could affect her father's case.

"But definitely pwedeng gamitin ng Estados Unidos na example 'yung kaso ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa pagiging isang biased na political organization ng ICC at not really a court of justice," she added.

Last week, while in The Hague, the vice president said the ICC had made her father its "Asian poster boy" in an effort to counter criticism that the court disproportionately prosecutes African suspects. She argued that the case against Rodrigo Duterte was being used to demonstrate that the tribunal's investigations were not focused solely on Black defendants.

She has also accused the ICC of acting as a "lapdog" of the Marcos administration and its political allies, allegations the court has rejected. The ICC maintained that it is an independent judicial institution whose decisions are based on evidence and international law.

The comments came as Washington intensified its confrontation with the ICC through sanctions, visa restrictions and diplomatic efforts aimed at curbing support for the court.

It argues that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over nationals of countries that are not parties to the Rome Statute, including the United States, and has accused the tribunal of pursuing politically motivated cases.

In June, three ICC judges sanctioned by the United States filed a lawsuit in a New York federal court against President Donald Trump and senior administration officials, arguing the measures were unlawful and designed to exert pressure on the court.

Judges Kimberly Prost of Canada, Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda and Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini-Gansou of Benin said the sanctions were intended to punish them for past judicial decisions and coerce them into considering personal consequences rather than deciding cases based on law and evidence.

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on at least 11 ICC officials, including Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, involving asset freezes and travel restrictions.

Many of the measures were imposed in response to ICC investigations involving Israel, a close U.S. ally. The court last year issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza, allegations Israeli officials deny.

The ICC was established in 2002 as a court of last resort tasked with prosecuting genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity when national authorities are unwilling or unable to do so. While more than 120 countries are members, the United States, Israel and Russia are among those that do not recognize its jurisdiction.

Rodrigo Duterte's lawyers have repeatedly argued that the court has no jurisdiction over the Philippines, which withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2019. ICC judges, however, have ruled that the court retains jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed while the country was still a member.

Providing an update on her father's condition, Sara Duterte said the former president remained in good spirits despite minor health concerns.

"He has not lost his sense of humor," she said. "Naay mga health issues sa gamay pero thankfully addressed by the detention unit."

She said the former president was saddened that he could not attend this year's Kadayawan Festival celebrations in his hometown of Davao City, but remained hopeful that he would be able to join future festivities.

"He was sad that he could not be here for Kadayawan," Duterte said. "But he is looking forward to the next Kadayawan Festival."###