The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has confirmed that the Expanded Number Coding Scheme will remain in effect on Monday, 27 July 2026, despite President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA).
The traffic reduction scheme will remain fully enforced throughout the SONA.
The MMDA is deploying around 500 personnel along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City to manage the expected surge in traffic.
"For the traffic management as well as our road clearing, plus our medical and emergency personnel, there will be around 500 of us in the area," MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III said.
Earlier, the MMDA advised motorists to take alternate routes in Quezon City, noting that heavy traffic is expected along Commonwealth Avenue, IBP Road and other major thoroughfares surrounding the Batasang Pambansa Complex.
Torre also said a zipper lane is being considered along Commonwealth Avenue, depending on the MMDA's traffic assessment on Monday.
The MMDA said U-turn slots in front of UP Technohub and Tandang Sora along Commonwealth Avenue are temporarily closed from Sunday until Monday, following a request from the Quezon City Police District.
Meanwhile, the Quezon City government said zipper lanes will be implemented from Elliptical Road (Philcoa) to Sandiganbayan and from Doña Carmen to IBP-Litex to facilitate the movement of government officials and guests heading to the Batasang Pambansa Complex.