The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has confirmed that the Expanded Number Coding Scheme will remain in effect on Monday, 27 July 2026, despite President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The traffic reduction scheme will remain fully enforced throughout the SONA.

The MMDA is deploying around 500 personnel along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City to manage the expected surge in traffic.