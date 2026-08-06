Almost pleadingly, veteran comedian Dagul, Romeo "Romy" Pastrana in real life, made an appeal to his former “Goin' Bulilit” co-stars to include him in their acting projects to help support his family and address his health issues.
Dagul made the appeal in his interview with Susan Enriquez's “Kay Susan Tayo!” vlogs recently.
The veteran comedian recalled being in the long-running children's gag show, where he was able to work with then-child stars who have now become some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, like Kathryn Bernardo, Julia Montes, and Belle Mariano.
“Sa ‘Goin’ Bulilit,’ alam ko naman na marami sa inyo ang sumikat. Sana mapansin ninyo ako kung may maitutulong man kayong project. Sinasabi ko na, kailangan ko ang tulong ninyo. Kahit palamuti lang, kahit anong role, tatanggapin ko para sa pamilya ko,” he said.
On his health, Dagul shared that his condition has considerably improved.
“Okay na ang health, hindi tulad noong last year na lagi akong nasa hospital. Parang paglabas ko, after one week, babalik na naman ako sa ospital. Ang sakit ko kasi pulmo, sleep apnea, at mino-monitor din ang kidneys ko,” he related.
He revealed that he's still dealing with chronic knee pain and cataracts in his left eye. He has not yet been advised to undergo eye surgery as his heart condition is still being monitored. The costly medical tests add to his financial woes.
Among those he thanked for helping him financially for the past three years were Benjie Paras, Long Mejia, and former senator Manny Pacquiao.
Work for Dagul became scarce when “Goin' Bulilit” wrapped up in 2019. To tide him over, he worked as the head of the command center at a barangay hall in Montalban, Rizal.