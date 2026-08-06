Almost pleadingly, veteran comedian Dagul, Romeo "Romy" Pastrana in real life, made an appeal to his former “Goin' Bulilit” co-stars to include him in their acting projects to help support his family and address his health issues.

Dagul made the appeal in his interview with Susan Enriquez's “Kay Susan Tayo!” vlogs recently.

The veteran comedian recalled being in the long-running children's gag show, where he was able to work with then-child stars who have now become some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, like Kathryn Bernardo, Julia Montes, and Belle Mariano.