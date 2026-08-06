Under the proposal, beneficiaries would receive the monthly subsidy through a digital platform linked to the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

Tingog Party-list Rep. Jude Acidre, one of the bill's authors, said having a job does not necessarily mean a family can keep up with rising living costs.

"Many minimum wage earners report for work every day but still struggle to meet the cost of food, transportation, utilities, medicine, and other basic needs," Acidre said.

To qualify, households must be registered with PhilSys and must not be active beneficiaries of the 4Ps, allowing the government to extend assistance to more families.

Applications would be processed through local social welfare and development offices.

Under the bill, beneficiaries would have full control over the funds, but spending would be limited to accredited micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with a P200 daily spending cap.

House Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega said the restrictions are intended to prevent the subsidy from being used for online gambling, cigarettes, and other non-essential purchases while ensuring the funds benefit local businesses.

"The subsidy is designed to benefit both the family receiving assistance and the small enterprise where it is spent," Ortega said."When a beneficiary buys from a sari-sari store, a market vendor, or a neighborhood food business, the assistance becomes income for a local entrepreneur and continues circulating within the community."

The bill designates the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as the implementing agency.

Lawmakers estimate the proposed program will cost around P68 billion annually, with funding to come from a portion of value-added tax (VAT) collections and other government revenue sources.