The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the petitions questioning the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte before the House of Representatives, ruling that the issues raised had become moot.
The Senate is currently conducting the impeachment trial after the Articles of Impeachment were transmitted by the House.
In a statement, the Supreme Court said: "The SC ruled that the issues raised in the petitions had become moot, or no longer required resolution, because the House had already approved and transmitted the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate."
The petitions were filed by Vice President Duterte, lawyer Israelito Torreon, and others.
The petitioners argued that the House exceeded its constitutional authority by gathering evidence and compelling witnesses to appear during its hearings.
They also questioned the House's findings that the impeachment complaints were sufficient in form, substance, and grounds.
However, the Supreme Court explained that the transmittal of the Articles of Impeachment marked the end of the House's role in the impeachment process.
As a result, the Court said the actions the petitioners sought to stop had already been completed.
The High Court also noted that the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, has already begun its proceedings.
The Supreme Court added that while it may, in exceptional cases, resolve issues that have become moot, it found that none of the recognized exceptions applied in this case.