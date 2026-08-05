The petitions were filed by Vice President Duterte, lawyer Israelito Torreon, and others.

The petitioners argued that the House exceeded its constitutional authority by gathering evidence and compelling witnesses to appear during its hearings.

They also questioned the House's findings that the impeachment complaints were sufficient in form, substance, and grounds.

However, the Supreme Court explained that the transmittal of the Articles of Impeachment marked the end of the House's role in the impeachment process.

As a result, the Court said the actions the petitioners sought to stop had already been completed.

The High Court also noted that the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, has already begun its proceedings.

The Supreme Court added that while it may, in exceptional cases, resolve issues that have become moot, it found that none of the recognized exceptions applied in this case.