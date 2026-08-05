Matibag also said he had not yet seen the posts made by Roque and Bondoc.

"Hindi ko alam, hindi ko nakita ang post nila. So I want to see kung ano. Pero baka may iniisip silang iba or what, so tingnan natin. Sila ang mas nakakaalam siguro kasi sila ang magkakasama," he said.

In an earlier interview, Matibag said the bureau continues to believe that Dela Rosa remains in the country based on its ongoing surveillance operations.

"That is our belief because our surveillance operations are nonstop. So we have to look into why they are claiming he was arrested, pero wala talaga," he said.

Asked about Malacañang's suggestion that the reports were merely a diversionary tactic, Matibag said the NBI would rely only on verified law enforcement actions.

"Well, from the enforcement point of view, unless we have effected an arrest, wala talaga. As to the reason bakit nila nilalabas, it's yet to be known. So for me, we don't know what their reason is," he said.

The NBI chief also declined to comment on Roque's claim that someone had allegedly betrayed Dela Rosa.

"I cannot speak for them. Firstly, Harry Roque is abroad, Bato is hiding. So, for us, we will continue our manhunt to locate him. We are focusing on several areas," he said.