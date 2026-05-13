Articles of Impeachment vs VP Duterte transmitted to Senate

Aplasca further stated that they were going to be escorting the two individuals to the Senate’s Secretary General’s Office to complete the submission.

The Senate was also placed on a lockdown prior to the the arrival of the officials from the House as Aplasca said that they were going to be arresting an unidentified individual.

With the impeachment articles now residing with the upper chamber, it is expected to convene as an impeachment court “forthwith” as mandated under the Constitution.

Despite concerns of the constitutional process possibly being halted amid the recent leadership change, Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano affirmed that they were going to immediately act on the documents upon receipt.

The allegations against Duterte revolve around the four articles indicated in the documents—unexplained wealth, confidential funds misuse, bribery, and verbal threats against high-ranking officials.

If convicted of the crimes, the Vice President will be subjected to penalties of removal from office and perpetual disqualification from assuming public office, a punishment that would deem her ineligible for presidency in 2028.