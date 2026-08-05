National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag on Wednesday said the manhunt for Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa is continuing despite reports claiming that the fugitive lawmaker had already been arrested.
Matibag said the NBI is still monitoring several areas as part of its efforts to locate Dela Rosa.
He added that the bureau remains focused on multiple areas where the senator may be hiding.
Matibag issued the statement following reports circulating on social media claiming that Dela Rosa had been arrested in connection with an alleged warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Earlier, the NBI chief said the bureau had no information confirming the reported arrest.
"Wala sa amin, wala sa NBI. So hindi totoo. On our part, I can say na wala kasi otherwise it will be reported to my office," Matibag said.
Dela Rosa has been linked by ICC prosecutors to alleged crimes against humanity in connection with the Duterte administration's anti-illegal drug campaign.
Earlier, Dela Rosa asked the Supreme Court to stop the NBI and former senator Antonio Trillanes IV from arresting, detaining, or serving any ICC warrant or foreign-issued document against him.
The Supreme Court, voting 9-5-1, denied Dela Rosa's plea for a temporary restraining order and a status quo ante order.
According to the ICC, the arrest warrant against Dela Rosa was issued confidentially and under seal by Pre-Trial Chamber I on 6 November 2025.