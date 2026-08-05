ACG Director Maj. Gen. Wilson Asueta said the suspect was apprehended after a 20-year-old complainant reported that she had purchased a BTS concert ticket online from Shai for P14,200, only to later discover that the same ticket had also been sold to another buyer.

According to the complaint, the victim came across a post on X on 11 June 2026 offering an extra BTS concert ticket for sale.

The complainant expressed interest, and the suspect informed her that two tickets were still available for P14,200 each after the original buyer supposedly canceled the transaction.

Believing the offer to be legitimate, the complainant paid an initial P10,000, with the remaining P4,200 to be settled during their scheduled meet-up on 22 July 2026.

However, on 17 July 2026, the complainant received a message from another woman claiming that the same ticket, bearing identical details, had also been sold to her.

The complainant later learned that the suspect had allegedly sold the same concert ticket to several other buyers, prompting her to seek police assistance.

Following the complaint, ACG operatives launched an investigation that led to an entrapment operation and the suspect's arrest.

She is facing charges for violation of Article 315 (Swindling/Estafa) of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act No. 10951, in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Asueta said that since the amount involved was P14,200, the prescribed penalty under the Revised Penal Code is arresto mayor in its medium and maximum periods. However, because the offense was committed using information and communications technology (ICT), the penalty is increased by one degree under the Cybercrime Prevention Act, making the imposable penalty prisión correccional in its minimum period, or six months and one day to two years and four months of imprisonment.

The ACG chief added that five other individuals who purchased BTS concert tickets bearing identical seat numbers were also allegedly victimized by the suspect.

Asueta urged the public to buy concert tickets only through authorized ticketing platforms or verified sellers to avoid falling victim to online scams.

"Scammers continue to exploit BTS fans by offering concert tickets online at cheaper prices," Asueta said.

He also advised the public to avoid making advance payments without verifying the legitimacy of the seller and to immediately report suspicious online transactions to the police.