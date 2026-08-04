Initial investigation revealed that the 14‑year‑old girl had allegedly been subjected to repeated sexual abuse beginning June 2026, while her 12‑year‑old brother had allegedly suffered physical abuse from the same suspect. The operation concluded at around 7:34 p.m., ensuring the safe recovery of both minors.

The siblings were immediately turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office for protective custody, psychosocial assessment, and appropriate intervention. The case is undergoing further investigation for the filing of charges before the Office of the City Prosecutor.

Continuous coordination with partner agencies is being maintained to ensure the protection, rehabilitation, and overall welfare of the rescued children.