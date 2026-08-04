Investigators are also examining possible criminal liability for allegedly inducing individuals to execute false statements and testify about crimes that were never committed.

"If you encouraged a person to be a false witness in a crime that didn't happen, there is a responsibility under the Revised Penal Code. If the statement is fake, that is perjury," Matibag said.

The NBI chief added that those who allegedly worked together to carry out the supposed scheme may also be held liable under the principle of conspiracy, even if they did not personally sign the questioned affidavits.

"If they help each other, even if you are not the one who signed, conspiracy is possible," Matibag said.

Matibag's remarks stemmed from the NBI's ongoing investigation into an alleged operation that initially surfaced during a human trafficking entrapment operation at a five-star hotel in Manila, where agents arrested a suspected pimp and rescued five women.

The investigation later uncovered allegations of a broader scheme to use the women in an alleged attempt to frame Recto.

According to Matibag, the suspect identified Paras as the person who first contacted him regarding the alleged operation, while Leviste was allegedly named as its financier.

Matibag stressed that the allegations remain under investigation and that the NBI has yet to determine the extent of the involvement and possible criminal liability of those named in the case.

Meanwhile, Matibag said that while he once mentored Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste and has long known his family, he never taught the lawmaker to abuse power, misuse wealth, or engage in any unlawful activity, including the alleged plot to frame Recto.

The statement came after Leviste posted on social media what he claimed was a congratulatory text message from the NBI chief following the bureau's decision to subpoena him in the ongoing investigation.

"If I gave him advice and mentored him in the past, I will not deny it. I am a friend of his family. I knew both his parents," Matibag said.

He said he had openly admired Leviste's leadership potential after his election victory and encouraged him to continue the legacy of public service established by his parents.

"I admired him noong nanalo siya sa eleksyon. Sabi ko, puwede siyang maging mabuting lider. Isa ako sa nagsabi sa kanya na ituloy ang legacy ng kanyang mga magulang," Matibag said.

However, he stressed that such guidance never extended to any alleged criminal conduct now under investigation.

"Pero hindi po kasama iyan sa itinuro ko sa kanya, kung totoo man po," Matibag said, referring to allegations that Leviste helped finance or orchestrate the alleged scheme targeting Recto.

He added that holding public office or possessing wealth does not give anyone the right to abuse authority.

"That doesn't give you authority, kung totoo man, na abusuhin mo ang kapangyarihang ibinigay sa iyo o ang yaman na meron ka. Huwag nating gamitin iyan sa maling pamamaraan," he said.

Matibag reiterated that the NBI's investigation will not be influenced by personal relationships, stressing that his duty is to uphold the law.