A 27-year-old call center agent, who is already under detention for a separate case, was served an outstanding warrant of arrest at the Barbosa Police Station custodial facility in Quiapo, Manila, on Monday morning, 3 August.
The suspect—who was previously featured in a news program in connection with a dating app theft incident—was identified as a wanted person facing a theft charge under Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code.
The warrant was issued by a Makati City court on 6 December 2024, with bail set at P10,000.
Police records showed that on 27 October 2024, the suspect was linked to a theft complaint involving an iPhone 11.
The complainant reported meeting the suspect through a dating application before agreeing to meet in Bonifacio Global City.
According to the incident report, the suspect offered to drive the complainant home and borrowed her cellphone for navigation. Upon reaching Ermita, Manila, he allegedly fled with the device.
Authorities are now validating information that other victims may have been targeted through a similar modus operandi, in which the suspect allegedly befriended individuals online, gained their trust, and later stole their personal belongings.
Investigators are reviewing additional complaints and cross-checking reports to determine the full extent of the suspect's alleged activities.
The suspect remains under police custody while authorities prepare the necessary documents for the return of the warrant to the issuing court.