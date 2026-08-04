A 27-year-old call center agent, who is already under detention for a separate case, was served an outstanding warrant of arrest at the Barbosa Police Station custodial facility in Quiapo, Manila, on Monday morning, 3 August.

The suspect—who was previously featured in a news program in connection with a dating app theft incident—was identified as a wanted person facing a theft charge under Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code.

The warrant was issued by a Makati City court on 6 December 2024, with bail set at P10,000.