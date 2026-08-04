[BLIND ITEM]

An entertainment writer might find himself in quite a quandary, having become the subject of hushed conversations at a recent event over his alleged involvement in the highly controversial case currently faced by a talent manager.

The writer's colleagues were reportedly exchanging information that an upcoming media event could prove even more controversial, as the talent manager is allegedly threatening to make public his exchange of messages with the writer days before the controversial botched meetup.

The talent manager reportedly saved screenshots of their conversation and is said to be prepared to release them publicly to show what he claims truly transpired behind the scenes.

Should that come to pass, the writer could, in all likelihood, find himself embroiled in the very case the talent manager is currently facing.