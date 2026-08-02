LA UNION — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Public-Private Partnership Center of the Philippines (PPP Center) have signed a contract agreement for project preparation and transaction advisory services to kick-start the modernization of the Poro Point Seaport in La Union.
The project aims to redevelop the facility into a logistics and trade gateway for Northern Luzon.
BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang signed the agreement on 17 July alongside representatives from the PPP Center and the joint venture of Isla Lipana & Co. and Cabrera & Co. The joint venture will provide technical, financial, and transaction advisory support for the infrastructure project.
The consultancy contract, worth P68.08 million, is funded through the PPP Center's Project Development and Monitoring Facility using a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
During the 655-day implementation period, the consultant will conduct market assessments, feasibility studies, project structuring, and bidding advisory services to prepare the seaport for implementation under a public-private partnership (PPP) framework.
According to Bingcang, the modernization project is intended to strengthen Northern Luzon's logistics network and support long-term economic growth.
The project will transform the existing bulk and break-bulk terminal into a containerized international seaport equipped with automated terminal systems, modern cargo-handling equipment, and upgraded logistics infrastructure to improve efficiency and reduce vessel turnaround times.
The total project cost will be finalized after the project preparation phase establishes the technical requirements and commercial structure. The BCDA targets to begin construction in the second quarter of 2027, with completion expected in 2029.
The project also supports the Luzon Economic Corridor initiative, which seeks to enhance connectivity among Subic Bay, Clark, Manila, and Batangas through coordinated investments in transport, logistics, energy, and digital infrastructure. Poro Point is expected to serve as a strategic trade gateway complementing these growth centers.
Also present during the signing ceremony were PPP Center Executive Director Rizza Blanco Latorre, Deputy Executive Director Eleazar E. Ricote, PwC Philippines Managing Partner Mary Jade T. Roxas-Divinagracia, and Poro Point Management Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Servillano C. Flores Jr.