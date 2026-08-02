LA UNION — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Public-Private Partnership Center of the Philippines (PPP Center) have signed a contract agreement for project preparation and transaction advisory services to kick-start the modernization of the Poro Point Seaport in La Union.

The project aims to redevelop the facility into a logistics and trade gateway for Northern Luzon.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang signed the agreement on 17 July alongside representatives from the PPP Center and the joint venture of Isla Lipana & Co. and Cabrera & Co. The joint venture will provide technical, financial, and transaction advisory support for the infrastructure project.