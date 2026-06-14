Banco de Oro, BDO Foundation support Brigada Eskwela 2026

Representatives from BDO and BDO Foundation, the banking arm of the SM Group and its CSR unit, respectively, attended the parents’ orientation and closing program of NNES’ Brigada Eskwela 2026 on 5 June.

China Bank Savings, another bank owned by the SM Group, donated P19 million for the repair and maintenance of the CCNHS, host of the Brigada Eskwela 2026 kick-off in the province on 2 June.

The NNES Facebook page posted its thank you message to teachers, parents, local officials, Department of Education (DepEd) and donors, including BDO and BDO Foundation, for their support in preparing the school for the new academic year.

DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara also posted on his Facebook page his gratitude to those who joined him and local officials at the Brigada Eskwela 2026 kick-off event in CCNHS

“Your solidarity and concern are a great contribution to preparing our schools for a safe, orderly, and more meaningful opening of classes,” read Angara’s post.

Brigada Eskwela is not just about cleaning and repairing facilities. It is a meaningful demonstration of solidarity, unity and collective action to ensure that every student will have a safe and enjoyable learning environment.