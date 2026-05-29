Nuvali earns dual BERDE 5-Star certification, a first for Ayala Land

Nuvali, Ayala Land's flagship eco-city and largest estate development in CALABARZON, was recognized for integrating environmentally responsive planning strategies, including walkability, green open spaces, sustainable land use, mobility connectivity, water management systems, and resilient infrastructure.

Developed by PHILGBC, BERDE (Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence) is the country's leading green building certification system, which evaluates developments based on environmental performance beyond existing regulations and mandatory standards.

“By achieving BERDE certifications, Nuvali, Lakeside Evozone, and East Bloc project demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship,” said Rowena Ramos, vice chair of the PHILGBC Board of Trustees.

“Receiving the BERDE 5-Stars Certification under BERDE Districts for both Lakeside and East Bloc reflects our commitment to building sustainable and future-ready communities that create long-term value for residents, businesses, and stakeholders,” said Gilbert Ramos, senior project development manager of Ayala Land Estates Inc.

Located within the 200-hectare Metro Nuvali CBD, the Lakeside District serves as the estate's leisure and lifestyle hub. A major redevelopment project is underway, including a new connection to Ayala Malls Nuvali that aims to create a more seamless retail and leisure experience. The project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, East Bloc continues to grow as a business and commercial district designed to support commerce, mobility, and modern urban living in Southern Luzon.

Nuvali's expansion also includes the recent signing of agreements for the Nuvali Parish Church with the Archdiocese of San Pablo and the donation of land for a future satellite office of the Santa Rosa City government, further strengthening its role as an emerging central business district and lifestyle destination in CALABARZON.

The certification underscores Ayala Land Estates' approach to large-scale urban development that balances economic growth, environmental stewardship, and quality of life while preserving the natural environment that defines Nuvali's identity.