The Upsilon Sigma Phi fraternity distributed free pencils and snacks to examinees taking the two-day University of the Philippines College Admission Test (UPCAT) along Roxas Avenue in UP Diliman, Quezon City, as part of its annual service initiative.
"Even though it is a small way of conducting service, we still believe it can still do a big impact on the community," the fraternity's UPCAT Operations Head said in an exclusive interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE on Sunday.
Founded in 1918, Upsilon Sigma Phi, the oldest student organization at the University of the Philippines, said it remains committed to its tradition of public service.
"As much as possible, we try to keep it as a service-oriented fraternity," the operations head said.
"We do that by honoring our motto of 'gathering light to scatter,'" the spokesperson added.
The fraternity said it distributed more than 700 pencils to examinees at Palma Hall on the first day of the UPCAT.
According to the group, providing pencils and other essentials may seem like a small gesture, but it can make a meaningful difference for aspiring UP students.
"Yes, this has definitely been the tradition every UPCAT," the fraternity spokesperson said when asked about the annual initiative.
The fraternity was joined by its partners, Sting and Varraco, in this year's two-day UPCAT operations.