The Upsilon Sigma Phi fraternity distributed free pencils and snacks to examinees taking the two-day University of the Philippines College Admission Test (UPCAT) along Roxas Avenue in UP Diliman, Quezon City, as part of its annual service initiative.

"Even though it is a small way of conducting service, we still believe it can still do a big impact on the community," the fraternity's UPCAT Operations Head said in an exclusive interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE on Sunday.

Founded in 1918, Upsilon Sigma Phi, the oldest student organization at the University of the Philippines, said it remains committed to its tradition of public service.