The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Sunday it has extended assistance to the family of the 13-year-old student who was killed in a stabbing incident in Las Piñas City on 31 July.
"The entire leadership of the DSWD extends its condolences to the family of the student who died in the stabbing incident at Las Piñas National High School," DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said in Filipino.
"The agency immediately provided psychosocial intervention and initial financial assistance to the bereaved family of the victim," she added.
The DSWD-National Capital Region (NCR) Field Office provided the family with P20,000 in financial assistance and two family food packs for the victim's relatives.
The agency also said the Las Piñas City Government would provide burial assistance.
According to police reports submitted to the DSWD, the 14-year-old suspect and the victim had a disagreement at school that later escalated into a stabbing.
"A balisong, which was hidden inside a tumbler or flask, was allegedly used in the incident," the DSWD report stated.
Following the incident, the agency urged the public to exercise prudence and responsibility when sharing information involving children in conflict with the law (CICL).
Dumlao said posting unverified information or sensitive content about such cases could further traumatize the victim's family and may affect the ongoing investigation.
The DSWD added that its Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC) will continue monitoring the case to ensure that proper protocols in handling CICL cases are observed.
"The DSWD will remain focused on this case, and we will ensure that the legal and administrative processes in handling cases involving CICL will be strictly followed," Dumlao said.