The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Sunday it has extended assistance to the family of the 13-year-old student who was killed in a stabbing incident in Las Piñas City on 31 July.

"The entire leadership of the DSWD extends its condolences to the family of the student who died in the stabbing incident at Las Piñas National High School," DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said in Filipino.

"The agency immediately provided psychosocial intervention and initial financial assistance to the bereaved family of the victim," she added.