He said the bureau's performance has earned recognition from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., stakeholders and partner agencies.

"We have to sustain this," Nepomuceno said, urging Customs personnel to continue implementing reforms that will make the agency more efficient, competitive and responsive.

The conference also honored intelligence operatives from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Manila International Container Port for anti-smuggling operations that led to the seizure of billions of pesos worth of illicit cigarettes.

Nepomuceno also cited the bureau's intensified anti-smuggling campaign and the formalization of its partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Among the highlights of the conference was the recognition of ports that met or exceeded their June 2026 revenue collection targets, including the Ports of Manila, Iloilo, NAIA, Cebu, Batangas, Limay, Clark and the Manila International Container Port.

The Ports of Aparri, Cagayan de Oro, NAIA, Iloilo and Davao were likewise recognized for posting higher revenue collections during the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Ports of NAIA, Iloilo and Clark received special recognition for consistently surpassing their monthly collection targets from January to June 2026.

In her welcome remarks, Batangas District Collector Talusan underscored the role of Customs personnel as stewards of public trust and contributors to national development.

She noted that the Port of Batangas generates nearly ₱20 billion in monthly revenues while continuing to strengthen trade facilitation and border security initiatives.