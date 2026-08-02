The Department of Health (DOH) Ilocos Center for Health Development launched its School-Based Deworming Program on Friday, 31 July, benefiting 100 elementary pupils as part of efforts to prevent intestinal worm infections among schoolchildren.

The activity was spearheaded by the DOH Ilocos Communicable Disease Unit in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), the La Union Provincial Health Office, the City Health Office of San Fernando, and Pagudpud Integrated School.

Health officials said the initiative aims to protect children from soil-transmitted helminth infections, which can affect growth, nutrition, and learning if left untreated.