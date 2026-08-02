The Department of Health (DOH) Ilocos Center for Health Development launched its School-Based Deworming Program on Friday, 31 July, benefiting 100 elementary pupils as part of efforts to prevent intestinal worm infections among schoolchildren.
The activity was spearheaded by the DOH Ilocos Communicable Disease Unit in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), the La Union Provincial Health Office, the City Health Office of San Fernando, and Pagudpud Integrated School.
Health officials said the initiative aims to protect children from soil-transmitted helminth infections, which can affect growth, nutrition, and learning if left untreated.
During the launch, participants also promoted the W.O.R.M.S. campaign, which encourages regular handwashing, improved sanitation, safe food handling, periodic deworming, and the consistent use of slippers or shoes to reduce the risk of reinfection.
The activity also sought to dispel common misconceptions about deworming and strengthen public awareness of its health benefits. Parents, teachers, and community members were informed that Albendazole, the medicine administered during the program, is a safe and effective treatment for intestinal worm infections.
The School-Based Deworming Program forms part of the government's continuing public health efforts to improve the health and well-being of school-aged children by reducing the prevalence of parasitic infections that can hinder their overall development.