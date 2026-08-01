Pastore became one of television's most recognizable faces through his portrayal of "Big Pussy," one of Tony Soprano's closest friends who ultimately became an FBI informant. His character played a pivotal role during the first two seasons of The Sopranos and remained one of the series' most memorable figures.

Beyond The Sopranos, Pastore built a career spanning more than four decades, frequently portraying mobsters and tough-guy characters in both film and television. His credits included appearances in Goodfellas, Awakenings, Carlito's Way, Gotti, The Basketball Diaries, Law & Order, and numerous other productions.

Born in the Bronx in 1946, Pastore served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War before pursuing acting. He later attended Pace University and became one of Hollywood's most familiar character actors.

McGowan remembered Pastore as a loyal, generous man who never turned away fans and was always willing to help others.

"He was the most loyal client... and the kind of guy who would help anybody," McGowan said.

Pastore is survived by his daughter, Renee.