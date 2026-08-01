The dialogue, attended by PSC officials and delegates of Timor-Leste’s Futuru Lider ba ASEAN (FLBA) program, marked a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties through sports.

The PSC’s invitation to Timor-Leste carries symbolic weight. The Mindanao Youth Games 2027, scheduled for March in Tubod, Lanao del Norte, will feature 10 sports for athletes aged 8 to 18. Timor-Leste will be the only ASEAN country invited to join, underscoring the Philippines’ commitment to regional solidarity.

“This is more than just competition. It is about building bridges, discovering talent, and using sports as a platform for peace and development. Timor-Leste’s participation will enrich the Games and strengthen our ties as ASEAN neighbors,” said Gregorio said.

The PSC also extended an invitation to the Tour of Luzon 2027, one of the country’s oldest cycling events, drawing parallels with Timor-Leste’s own Tour de Timor.

“Sports is a universal language. By joining these events, Timor-Leste and the Philippines are not only competing but also sharing culture, friendship, and mutual respect,” Da Silva said.

Beyond competitions, the PSC is exploring collaboration programs with Timor-Leste in arnis, the Philippines’ national martial art, and football, Timor-Leste’s most popular sport. Proposed initiatives include coaching exchanges, technical training, and grassroots development programs.

“Arnis represents our heritage, while football is deeply rooted in Timorese culture,’’ said Gregorio.

“By sharing expertise, we can learn from each other and elevate both sports across our nations.’’

The PSC is also coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to pursue a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Sports Cooperation between the Philippines and Timor-Leste.

The proposed MOU would cover community-based sports programs, healthy lifestyles, grassroots management, governance, and athlete development.

“This agreement will institutionalize our cooperation. It will ensure continuity, sustainability, and shared growth in sports development,’’ Gregorio said.

The meeting also highlighted sports tourism as a platform for cultural exchange and economic growth. Both sides agreed that hosting events and sharing best practices can stimulate local economies while strengthening people-to-people ties.

“2026 marks Timor-Leste’s first year as a full ASEAN member. As we prepare for our ASEAN Chairmanship in 2029, partnerships like this with the Philippines will help us showcase our identity and strengthen our role in the region,’’ said Da Silva.

With invitations to the Tour of Luzon and Mindanao Youth Games, and plans for collaboration in arnis and football, the Philippines and Timor-Leste are laying the groundwork for a dynamic sports partnership.

For both nations, the engagements are more than athletic contests, they are investments in peace, youth, and regional unity.

“Sports is not just about medals. It is about friendship, cooperation, and building a future together. That is the spirit we share with Timor-Leste,’’ said Gregorio.