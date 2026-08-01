Butchers, meat inspectors and meat handlers in Aurora underwent training on animal welfare and hygienic slaughtering at the Women in Integrated Development and Empowerment (WIDE) Center in Barangay Calabuanan, Baler, on 28 to 29 July.
The two-day training aimed to strengthen compliance with standards on animal welfare, meat hygiene and food safety in the province.
Dubbed the "Upscaling of Butchers on Animal Welfare and Hygienic Slaughtering" program, the training was organized by the Provincial Veterinary Office in partnership with the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS).
Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Angelo R. Silvestre and Dr. Cheryl Marie Bartolome-Abuyuan led the opening program. During the first day, Dr. Sittie Maleah Fatima Macog-Hassan and Marilou N. De Leon discussed NMIS regulations, including the proper handling and slaughter of animals, meat hygiene, facility sanitation, slaughterhouse maintenance and occupational safety.
A hands-on demonstration was conducted on the second day at the slaughterhouses in Baler and Maria Aurora, where participants observed proper animal handling, humane slaughtering procedures and meat processing techniques. The activity concluded with an evaluation to assess participants' learning.
Participants welcomed the free training, saying it enhanced their knowledge and skills in meat handling and processing.
Under Republic Act No. 9296, or the Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines, meat handling is regulated by the NMIS through mandatory ante-mortem and post-mortem inspections, proper temperature control during transport and retail, and strict hygiene standards for meat handlers.
Aurora's meat industry is primarily composed of small-scale livestock raisers, local poultry producers and community-based meat processors. Chicken remains the province's leading livestock product, followed by swine and ducks.