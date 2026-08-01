Butchers, meat inspectors and meat handlers in Aurora underwent training on animal welfare and hygienic slaughtering at the Women in Integrated Development and Empowerment (WIDE) Center in Barangay Calabuanan, Baler, on 28 to 29 July.

The two-day training aimed to strengthen compliance with standards on animal welfare, meat hygiene and food safety in the province.

Dubbed the "Upscaling of Butchers on Animal Welfare and Hygienic Slaughtering" program, the training was organized by the Provincial Veterinary Office in partnership with the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS).