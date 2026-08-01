A yellow-headed monitor lizard (Varanus cumingi) was rescued in Barangay Puti, Norala, South Cotabato, on 30 July, through the joint efforts of the barangay local government unit (BLGU) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO)-Banga.
According to the DENR, the reptile was safely turned over to DENR-CENRO Banga personnel after barangay officials responded to reports from concerned residents.
The BLGU said the monitor lizard was found being played with by children in the community, prompting local officials to immediately secure the animal to ensure the safety of both residents and the wildlife. The reptile was temporarily kept at the barangay hall while awaiting the arrival of DENR personnel.
Upon receiving the rescued wildlife, DENR-CENRO Banga conducted the necessary documentation and assessment to determine its condition.
In accordance with standard wildlife rescue protocols, the monitor lizard will be transported to the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat, where it will undergo further evaluation, proper care and rehabilitation. The facility serves as a temporary refuge for rescued, surrendered and confiscated wildlife before they are considered for possible release into their natural habitat.
The yellow-headed monitor lizard (Varanus cumingi), also known as the Mindanao water monitor or Cuming's water monitor, is a large and brightly colored species of monitor lizard endemic to Mindanao and its neighboring islands.
Previously classified as a subspecies of the common water monitor (Varanus salvator), it is now recognized as a distinct species and is considered one of the world's most vividly colored monitor lizards.