A yellow-headed monitor lizard (Varanus cumingi) was rescued in Barangay Puti, Norala, South Cotabato, on 30 July, through the joint efforts of the barangay local government unit (BLGU) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO)-Banga.

According to the DENR, the reptile was safely turned over to DENR-CENRO Banga personnel after barangay officials responded to reports from concerned residents.

The BLGU said the monitor lizard was found being played with by children in the community, prompting local officials to immediately secure the animal to ensure the safety of both residents and the wildlife. The reptile was temporarily kept at the barangay hall while awaiting the arrival of DENR personnel.