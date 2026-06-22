Bini brings magic to ‘Forgotten Island’

P-pop sensation Bini is stepping into the world of animation after being tapped to contribute a song to DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming movie, Forgotten Island.

Fans were thrilled when the group unveiled a preview of their new track, "A Parallel World," during the opening leg of their Signals world tour. T

Bini joins a powerhouse lineup of Filipino artists featured in the movie, including SB19, Ruby Ibarra, Carl Angelo, H.E.R., Sophia Laforteza of KATSEYE and Lea Salonga.

Set in the mystical island of Nakali, Forgotten Island follows two best friends who embark on a life-changing adventure filled with creatures inspired by Philippine folklore. The animated feature stars H.E.R. and Liza Soberano, alongside Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy and Lea Salonga.

Forgotten Island opens in Philippine cinemas on 23 September.