The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Saturday that it is coordinating with concerned agencies and stakeholders to determine the most appropriate support measures for the public transport sector amid continued fuel price hikes.
"We are factoring everything into the review and recomputation, including the fact that it is difficult to do so because the situation in the Middle East remains unpredictable and unstable," LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said.
The LTFRB said proposals have been raised to expand and increase the existing fuel discount to help offset the additional operating costs of the public utility vehicle (PUV) sector.
"We are looking into this proposal as the last option because discussions on the matter are ongoing, and these include public consultations with stakeholders nationwide," Mendoza said.
"Increasing and expanding the fuel discount is the most logical and practical measure amid the uncertainty surrounding the situation in the Middle East," he added.
The agency also reported that more than 87,000 public utility vehicles (PUVs) have benefited from the P10-per-liter fuel discount, which currently covers only jeepneys and UV Express units.