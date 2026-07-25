The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Saturday that it is coordinating with concerned agencies and stakeholders to determine the most appropriate support measures for the public transport sector amid continued fuel price hikes.

"We are factoring everything into the review and recomputation, including the fact that it is difficult to do so because the situation in the Middle East remains unpredictable and unstable," LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said.

The LTFRB said proposals have been raised to expand and increase the existing fuel discount to help offset the additional operating costs of the public utility vehicle (PUV) sector.