Outgoing Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines Christian Halaas Lyster reflected on the close ties between Norway and the Philippines, saying he would leave with lasting memories of the country and continue to be "a friend of the Philippines and Filipinos" even after his diplomatic posting ends.
In a farewell statement dated 27 July, Lyster described his assignment in the Philippines as a career highlight, recalling the warm welcome extended to him and his family and the friendships forged during his tenure. He said what began as a professional duty had become a chapter of his life that he would always cherish.
Lyster highlighted the maritime sector as the cornerstone of Norway-Philippine relations, noting that Norway's technologically advanced shipping industry is supported by more than 25,000 Filipino seafarers. He also cited cooperation through training, capacity-building, and scholarship programs under the Norwegian Training Center in Manila, adding that both countries aim to strengthen collaboration toward a greener, safer, and more sustainable maritime future.
Beyond maritime cooperation, the ambassador said economic ties between the two countries have continued to expand through the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement, with growing Norwegian interest in renewable energy, seafood, and agriculture. He also underscored Norway's support for Philippine initiatives in climate action, disaster preparedness, ocean management, the circular economy, and peacebuilding.
Lyster also pointed to Norway's role in supporting peace efforts in the Philippines, including facilitating dialogue between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front and contributing to peace and stability initiatives in the Bangsamoro through decommissioning, livelihood programs, and community resilience projects.
He said the Nordic approach to diplomacy—anchored on dialogue, trust, and inclusivity—guided Norway's engagement with the Philippines, adding that the Filipino spirit of bayanihan reminded him of Norway's tradition of dugnad, or communal work.
As he concluded his tenure, Lyster said he would take home "pasalubongs" in the form of memories, shared achievements, lessons in peacebuilding, and friendships built during his stay.
"While my tenure as Norway's envoy to the Philippines is ending, I will continue being a friend of the Philippines and Filipinos all over the world," he said.