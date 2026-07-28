Outgoing Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines Christian Halaas Lyster reflected on the close ties between Norway and the Philippines, saying he would leave with lasting memories of the country and continue to be "a friend of the Philippines and Filipinos" even after his diplomatic posting ends.

In a farewell statement dated 27 July, Lyster described his assignment in the Philippines as a career highlight, recalling the warm welcome extended to him and his family and the friendships forged during his tenure. He said what began as a professional duty had become a chapter of his life that he would always cherish.

Lyster highlighted the maritime sector as the cornerstone of Norway-Philippine relations, noting that Norway's technologically advanced shipping industry is supported by more than 25,000 Filipino seafarers. He also cited cooperation through training, capacity-building, and scholarship programs under the Norwegian Training Center in Manila, adding that both countries aim to strengthen collaboration toward a greener, safer, and more sustainable maritime future.