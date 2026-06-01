Kevin Ereneta: Chef, educator, servant of God

Chef Kevin admitted his love for cooking grew gradually. As a child, he frequently requested his parents to dine at restaurants, for he was intrigued by the plating and flavors of different dishes. Meanwhile, at home, he experimented with whatever ingredients available. Needless to say, though, several good-intentioned attempts predictably failed!

His doting parents nonetheless encouraged his interest and occasionally taught him recipes themselves. One of his first successes was sarsiadong isda at seven years old! The spark was ignited and evolved into a serious devotion and dedication.

An alum of La Salle Green Hills, he pursued a Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management majoring in Culinary Arts at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. The God-fearing chef later completed a Master of Science degree majoring in Food Science at the University of Santo Tomas.