Kevin Ereneta: Chef, educator, servant of God

Between you and me, my favorite childhood meals have remained in my memories, which I still oddly recall today!
For then-young Kevin Christian G. Ereneta, some of his earliest recollections of food came from diligently watching family members prepare meals at home. He endlessly asked questions during the busy ongoing kitchen rituals. He remembered his grandmother and uncle baking cinnamon rolls, cooking Bicol Express, and other Bicolano favorites, wherein he constantly inquired, “Ano po ang mga nilalagay po ninyo sa pagkain (What do you put in the food)?”
Chef Kevin admitted his love for cooking grew gradually. As a child, he frequently requested his parents to dine at restaurants, for he was intrigued by the plating and flavors of different dishes. Meanwhile, at home, he experimented with whatever ingredients available. Needless to say, though, several good-intentioned attempts predictably failed!
His doting parents nonetheless encouraged his interest and occasionally taught him recipes themselves. One of his first successes was sarsiadong isda at seven years old! The spark was ignited and evolved into a serious devotion and dedication.
An alum of La Salle Green Hills, he pursued a Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management majoring in Culinary Arts at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. The God-fearing chef later completed a Master of Science degree majoring in Food Science at the University of Santo Tomas.
“Skills can be learned. However, attitude builds discipline and consistency,” he admitted as one of his core learnings — an adopted principle which eventually shaped both his culinary and academic careers.
An internship in Italy became one of the most influential periods. Immersed in Italian food culture, he gained a deeper understanding of why Italians highly value freshness and simplicity. What impressed him most was how humble ingredients, when treated with care and respect, could produce dishes of remarkable quality.
Over the years, the prayerful gentleman worked in several respected kitchens, including Carnevale Restaurant at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai, Diamond Hotel Philippines, the opening team of Astralis by Diamond Hotel in Rockwell, EDSA Shangri-La Manila’s Heat Kitchen and Café Ilang-Ilang at The Manila Hotel.
Today, he has fully embraced life as an educator at his alma mater. His involvement with Casa Italianos in Salcedo Village likewise began through mentorship, when a former student invited him to serve as a consultant for the restaurant.
The resto’s philosophy mirrors his own approach to food: everything made from scratch, no instant products or convenient shortcuts. “We bring honest, wholesome food to people’s tables,” he fervently declared.
His culinary preferences remain rooted in cuisines that value depth without unnecessary excess — Northern and Central Italian regional dishes, Spanish tapas, Washoku Japanese cuisine and Filipino home-cooked meals.
Among contemporary chefs, he particularly admires Marco Pierre White, whose philosophy and command inside the kitchen continue to inspire him.
Similarly, Chef Kevin’s favorite tools are simple: A heat-resistant spatula and a reliable non-stick slope-sided sauté pan, versatile enough for sauces, omelettes, steaks and even paella!
Away from work, he finds calmness through prayer and rest, and he travels to mountainous regions and beach destinations. Anchoring much of his outlook is the verse he considers his personal motto: “Seek first the Kingdom of God and these things will be added unto you” (Matthew 6:33).
We recently sat down with the culinarian, and here were some of his reflections:
On love of cooking
“I would say it really started in college, when I learned the basics and foundation of cooking. My parents were my first ever patrons, and they tasted everything I made at home and in school.
“For class, I baked them my first-ever chocolate cake. I recall going home at 8 p.m. via LRT — holding and protecting the cake from being messed up by other passengers in the hopes of bringing it still intact for them!”
On Casa Italianos bestsellers
“Casa Pinsa Romana is reminiscent of a memorable trip to Rome during the Jubilee Year Celebration, later adapted locally by using mustasa, artichokes and Filipino chorizo-longganisa in place of traditional friarielli and Italian sausage. Champorado Gelato was a challenge among the kitchen team before it evolved into a dessert inspired by childhood memories of champorado paired with dried fish. Risotto nero allo scoglio draws inspiration from Spanish paella, Filipino adobong pusit and Italian squid ink risotto.”
On favorite part as an educator:
“I treat them as my own children — a father figure, as you may say. Whenever I teach, I try to inculcate in them the values of living the gospel in a very stressful environment, such as the food and service industry. I see them becoming closer to God.”
On access to information, past and present
“With the ease of access of today’s technology, students are now very keen on research. Unlike back in my time, it would be very difficult to find accurate information. Our data were mainly from books and a bit of the internet. Now, you can research anything at the palm of your hand.”
On advice to aspiring chefs
“It is not a glamorous job as some members of the media would portray it. It is a life of discipline, consistency, service, and let’s not forget — learning. Oftentimes, chefs would be away from their dear ones during special milestone occasions, for they will at the kitchen, cooking for patrons and their families and friends.”