St. Boniface, Bishop and Martyr

In 719, he set out for Germany. He made converts by the thousands. In 722, he returned to Rome to be consecrated by the Pope as Bishop for all of Germany. On his return to Germany, he worked first in Hesse and then farther to the east of Thuringia, organizing and reforming sometimes heretical groups of Christian churches.

For 30 years, Boniface worked to organize and reform the Church, linking the various communities firmly with Rome. He enlisted English monks and nuns to preach to the people, strengthen the faith, and assure their allegiance to the Pope.

Reforming the Frankish Church, he held a series of synods between 742 and 744.

In 744, he was closely involved in founding the monastery of Fulda, now the yearly meeting place of German bishops. About 746, Boniface was appointed Archbishop of Mainz, as head of the German churches. Over the years, he kept up an extensive correspondence, asking directives from the Popes, giving information about the many Christian communities, and relaying to the people the Popes’ wishes.

His impact on pagans was illustrated by the legend of his cutting down the Donnar Oak, much revered by pagans. While cutting down the tree, a strong wind toppled it and cut it down in four pieces, while he remained unharmed. Awed by this miraculous incident, many pagans were converted.