Jihadists-linked women home, 3 arrested

Police said earlier the women could be charged with “terrorism offenses” such as traveling to a banned area and even “engaging in slave trading.”

There was a noticeable police presence at both airports ahead of the arrivals, according to Agence France-Presse journalists in Melbourne and Sydney.

Hundreds of women from Western nations were lured to the Middle East as the IS group gained prominence in the early 2010s, in many cases following husbands who had signed up as jihadist fighters.

Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and others are still grappling with how to treat citizens stranded after the group collapsed.

Widely known as the “ISIS brides,” the case has stirred strong feelings in Australia.

Australia’s Human Rights Commission urged the government in March to help repatriate 34 women and children stuck in Syria’s notorious Roj refugee camp.

But others have accused the women of turning their back on Australia and believe they should be left to face the consequences.