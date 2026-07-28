President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday touted the gains of the administration's Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (Expanded 4PH), saying more than 500,000 homes have been built or financed under the flagship housing initiative.

A major contributor to the program is Pag-IBIG Fund, which has released ₱517.45 billion in housing loans, financing 379,294 housing units under the Marcos administration. The agency has also expanded partnerships with developers and government agencies, increased access to acquired assets, and lowered financing rates to make homeownership more affordable.