"Natatandaan niyo pa si Hidilyn Diaz? Yung kauna-unahang gold medalist ng bansa sa Olympics. Kinuha ko siya para mag-train ng mga batang atleta natin sa larangan ng weightlifting," the mayor said.

Nieto expressed optimism that Diaz's experience and achievements would inspire and help develop the next generation of athletes in the municipality.

"Nagkita kami, dumaan siya sa opisina. Inabutan ko ng Cainta cap... atin na siya," he added.

The initiative forms part of the local government's efforts to strengthen grassroots sports development and nurture future champions through the guidance of one of the country's most accomplished athletes.