Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz has joined Cainta's sports development program to train aspiring young weightlifters, Mayor Keith Nieto announced.
In a social media post, Nieto shared photos of Diaz's visit to his office, where he presented her with an official Cainta cap to welcome her as part of the municipality's sports program.
"Natatandaan niyo pa si Hidilyn Diaz? Yung kauna-unahang gold medalist ng bansa sa Olympics. Kinuha ko siya para mag-train ng mga batang atleta natin sa larangan ng weightlifting," the mayor said.
Nieto expressed optimism that Diaz's experience and achievements would inspire and help develop the next generation of athletes in the municipality.
"Nagkita kami, dumaan siya sa opisina. Inabutan ko ng Cainta cap... atin na siya," he added.
The initiative forms part of the local government's efforts to strengthen grassroots sports development and nurture future champions through the guidance of one of the country's most accomplished athletes.