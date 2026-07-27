He said such a stance would naturally unite officials who benefit from systemic corruption to campaign against him and prevent him from winning the presidency.

Magalong also cited political dynasties and organized disinformation campaigns as major obstacles for candidates pushing genuine reforms.

He said many politicians come from established political families and are drawn to public office because of the wealth and influence it provides.

The mayor also claimed that whenever his name is floated for higher office, coordinated troll networks immediately launch smear campaigns and spread false information on social media.

Despite these challenges, Magalong thanked Filipinos who continue to support his leadership and advocacy for honest governance.

He said he remains encouraged that many citizens still want accountable leadership, but believes history has shown that candidates campaigning against corruption and traditional politics face steep odds in the Philippine political system.