"The institution should not investigate an issue wherein its own members are part of the accused. That's like asking a student to grade your own paper in an exam," Marcos said.

He added that any findings from a House inquiry would likely lack public credibility because some lawmakers have themselves been accused of involvement in alleged kickback schemes.

"Whatever the result of the investigation, if it is resumed in the lower house, what the public will say is, 'But the people involved, we don't trust the report.' So let the Ombudsman and the necessary bodies do that themselves," he said.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said his office is investigating alleged conflicts of interest involving lawmakers linked to construction firms that received government infrastructure contracts.

Among those facing recent complaints is USWAG Ilonggo Rep. James "Jojo" Ang Jr., who was charged with violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act over his alleged links to a construction company that received P214 million in DPWH contracts.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada also faces plunder and graft complaints over allegations that he received P573 million in kickbacks from 2025 flood control allocations.

Meanwhile, Remulla said complaints against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and former congressman Zaldy Co have already been elevated for preliminary investigation over their alleged roles in the preparation of the 2025 national budget.