"Tuloy-tuloy 'yun… Walang pagtatakpan dito… Araw-araw nasa opisina kami, hindi kami tumitigil," Remulla said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, in a Facebook Live broadcast, argued that the flood control investigation is being used for political purposes.

"Anong KKK ang gusto n'yo? Kuyog, kaso, kulong? O katotohanan, Konstitusyon at paglaban sa korapsyon? … Basta kaaway nila, ikukulong nila," Cayetano said.

Former Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Sen. Panfilo Lacson, meanwhile, stood by the committee's work despite repeated criticism.

He said that despite the usual criticisms and what he described as obvious politically motivated attacks, he would continue to stand by the Blue Ribbon Committee's role and its accomplishments.

Among the high-profile personalities facing charges in connection with the alleged flood control scandal are Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, former Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., and former Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan. Their cases are currently pending before the Sandiganbayan.

A week before Marcos' fifth State of the Nation Address, human rights groups on Saturday, July 18, launched the LAYA campaign, calling for the release of all political prisoners in the Philippines.

Former political detainee Amanda Echanis, who spent more than five years in detention, urged the government to instead imprison officials implicated in the alleged flood control scandal, nearly a year after the controversy first surfaced.