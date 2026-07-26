Ariel Antonio, 58, of Antipolo City, was among more than 8,100 families who benefited from the revived Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP), which provides security of land tenure to informal settler families.

Antonio said owning land gave his family dignity and hope after years without legal ownership.

Meanwhile, Aileen Tolentino, who recently received her housing unit under the Pilar 4PH Project in Bataan, said the program finally allowed her family to own a home after renting for eight years.

She noted that her monthly amortization under the program is lower than the rent she had been paying.

Earlier this week, President Marcos and DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling awarded Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) to 100 qualified beneficiaries in Lucena City under the Presidential Proclamation housing modality.

The awarding ended more than two decades of waiting for residents of Barangay Ibabang Iyam, who finally secured formal recognition of their rights over the land they have occupied for years.

Beneficiary Arturo Dominguez described receiving the COE as the fulfillment of his family's long-held dream of land ownership.

Another recipient, Marlon Villaruel, said owning land and a home provides families with stability and peace of mind by freeing them from the uncertainty of renting.

Aliling said the Expanded 4PH Program is not only about building houses but also about giving Filipino families security, dignity and a stronger foundation for the future.

"The testimonies of our beneficiaries reflect the true purpose of the Expanded 4PH Program—to give Filipino families the confidence and dignity to build a better future through safe, decent and affordable housing under Bagong Pilipinas," Aliling said.