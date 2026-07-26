"Our President is serious about the campaign against corruption. If you compare it with previous administrations, he has sent to jail a former senator, two incumbent senators, and a former lawmaker," Matibag said.

Although he did not identify them by name, Matibag appeared to be referring to the arrest of former Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. in connection with the alleged anomalous flood control projects, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada's detention in the same case, and Sen. Rodante Marcoleta, who is facing plunder and illegal gift-receiving charges over an alleged undeclared ₱75 million campaign contribution.

Marcoleta's co-accused are former Quezon City Rep. Michael "Mike" Defensor and businessmen Joseph Varias Espiritu and Aristotle Baluyut Viray.

The charges stem from an allegedly undeclared campaign donation received during Marcoleta's 2025 senatorial bid while he was serving as a party-list lawmaker.

Matibag also pointed to the filing of charges against former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan, saying it demonstrated that the administration does not spare even its own officials from investigation.

"Very noticeably here, I cannot say that the enemy is being chosen. Because Secretary Bonoan is his secretary. Cabinet secretary. An alter ego. He appointed him. But when he saw that he needs to be prosecuted, he was prosecuted," Matibag said.

He added that some members of the House of Representatives who are allied with the administration are likewise under investigation.

Meanwhile, Bonoan is seeking to be dropped from the plunder and graft cases after the Office of the Ombudsman accepted his offer to become a state witness.