Nartatez said the PNP has not issued any directive imposing a nationwide gun ban for the event.

"However, existing laws, local ordinances, and established security protocols remain in effect. As part of the security preparations for the SONA, police personnel will strictly enforce restrictions on the carrying of firearms and other deadly weapons in designated security areas and other locations where such restrictions are authorized," the PNP chief said.

Nartatez encouraged the public to rely only on information released through the PNP's official communication channels and to refrain from sharing unverified posts that may cause confusion.

"The Philippine National Police remains committed to ensuring the safe, orderly, and peaceful conduct of the Fifth SONA while respecting the rights of the public," he said.