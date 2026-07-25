The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday clarified that no nationwide gun ban has been imposed in connection with the fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday, 27 July 2026.
"Information circulating online claiming that a nationwide gun ban will be enforced during the SONA is incorrect," PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE.
Nartatez said the PNP has not issued any directive imposing a nationwide gun ban for the event.
"However, existing laws, local ordinances, and established security protocols remain in effect. As part of the security preparations for the SONA, police personnel will strictly enforce restrictions on the carrying of firearms and other deadly weapons in designated security areas and other locations where such restrictions are authorized," the PNP chief said.
Nartatez encouraged the public to rely only on information released through the PNP's official communication channels and to refrain from sharing unverified posts that may cause confusion.
"The Philippine National Police remains committed to ensuring the safe, orderly, and peaceful conduct of the Fifth SONA while respecting the rights of the public," he said.