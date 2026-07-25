BAGUIO CITY — Despite their age and physical limitations, senior citizens in Baguio City marched along Session Road to Malcolm Square on 25 July to denounce government corruption and call for greater transparency.
The senior citizens said corruption affects every Filipino, especially taxpayers. Gathering at Malcolm Square, they stressed that everyone should speak out against the corrupt practices of public officials who are expected to serve the people.
They emphasized that active citizenship and the fight for good governance do not end with retirement. The group expressed frustration over entrenched political dynasties and persistent systemic corruption, saying these practices drain public funds intended for essential social services, accessible healthcare, and the timely release of senior citizens' pensions.
The protesters said standing against corruption is a lifelong civic duty and described their demonstration as a legacy for younger generations who will inherit the country's political landscape. They called for stricter oversight, the swift prosecution of corrupt officials, an end to monopolized political power, and full accountability for public funds intended to support vulnerable sectors.
The protest took on added political significance as it was held two days before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 27 July. By staging the rally ahead of the SONA, the Baguio senior citizens sought to amplify the voice of the Cordillera region and urged the administration to match its anti-corruption commitments with concrete reforms.