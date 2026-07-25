BAGUIO CITY — Despite their age and physical limitations, senior citizens in Baguio City marched along Session Road to Malcolm Square on 25 July to denounce government corruption and call for greater transparency.

The senior citizens said corruption affects every Filipino, especially taxpayers. Gathering at Malcolm Square, they stressed that everyone should speak out against the corrupt practices of public officials who are expected to serve the people.

They emphasized that active citizenship and the fight for good governance do not end with retirement. The group expressed frustration over entrenched political dynasties and persistent systemic corruption, saying these practices drain public funds intended for essential social services, accessible healthcare, and the timely release of senior citizens' pensions.