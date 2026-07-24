Indonesia has assured the Philippines that its planned overhaul of coal export rules will not disrupt shipments, easing concerns over fuel supply for local power producers that depend heavily on Indonesian coal.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said on Friday the assurance provides greater regulatory certainty for domestic power producers, helping secure near-term coal supply while opening the door for broader energy cooperation between the two countries.

“Every partnership we build is about protecting the everyday lives of Filipinos. This commitment from Indonesia strengthens our efforts to keep our energy supply secure: helping hospitals care for patients, schools stay open, businesses create jobs, and families keep the lights on at home,” Garin said.