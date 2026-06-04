Power coalition urges bold reforms as Palace moves to stabilize energy supply

Speaking during a convention at the University of the Philippines Diliman, P4P convenor Gerry Arances said the Philippines remains vulnerable to global shocks because of its continued dependence on fossil fuels.

“The energy crisis we face today is the consequence of decades-long fossil dependence. Coal and gas continue to dominate our power generation mix, and entire communities in off-grid areas rely on oil for their electricity,” Arances said.

He noted that renewable energy accounts for only 22.9 percent of the country's energy supply, while coal represents 58.4 percent and natural gas 17.4 percent.

According to Arances, the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has once again exposed the country's vulnerability to fluctuations in global fuel prices.

“History has repeated itself, as the US/Israel-Iran war sparked rate hikes, with our dependence on fossils leaving us vulnerable to further bill shocks,” he said.

P4P co-convenor and Caritas Philippines president Bishop Gerry Alminaza likewise called for a shift away from coal, oil and natural gas.

“Whether it is coal, gas, or oil, we continue to rely on energy sources that expose us to volatile global markets, environmental harm, and long-term economic risks,” Alminaza said.

“We are calling for a transition away from coal, gas, and oil toward renewable energy systems that are clean, affordable, reliable, and accessible.”

Meanwhile, Malacañang said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of Energy to stabilize power supply, particularly in Luzon and the Visayas.

“The directive is to fix or normalize the situation as soon as possible,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said during a briefing.

Castro said the President instructed energy officials to accelerate the construction of new power plants, expand transmission infrastructure and address issues delaying submarine cable and transmission line projects.

She added that Marcos also directed the Energy Regulatory Commission to conduct a performance review of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines and ensure the completion of its commitments.

The President's directives came amid recent power supply challenges, including red and yellow grid alerts in Luzon and the Visayas, a system-wide blackout in Palawan and continuing rotational brownouts in Catanduanes.

According to Castro, the Department of Energy reported that as of 29 May 2026, the Philippines had approximately 46 days' worth of fuel reserves.

The administration also discussed improving the country's transmission system and accelerating renewable energy development as part of efforts to strengthen energy security and reduce vulnerability to future supply disruptions.