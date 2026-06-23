PSC tweaks BP age criteria

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is adjusting the age bracket for this year’s Batang Pinoy in Bacolod City as part of its preparations for the inaugural Southeast Asian Plus Youth Games (SEA Plus YG) in 2027.

PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex that lowering the age bracket to 8 to 15 years old would allow the PSC to identify potential athletes who could represent the country in the SEA Plus YG, an under-16 competition.

Also present were PSC commissioner and Batang Pinoy tournament director Olivia “Bong” Coo, Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya, Department of Local and Interior Government undersecretary Rolando Puno, Bacolod City Administrator Atty. Mark Mayo and DepEd Director Miguel Mantaring.