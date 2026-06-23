PSC tweaks BP age criteria

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is adjusting the age bracket for this year’s Batang Pinoy in Bacolod City as part of its preparations for the inaugural Southeast Asian Plus Youth Games (SEA Plus YG) in 2027.
PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex that lowering the age bracket to 8 to 15 years old would allow the PSC to identify potential athletes who could represent the country in the SEA Plus YG, an under-16 competition.
Also present were PSC commissioner and Batang Pinoy tournament director Olivia “Bong” Coo, Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya, Department of Local and Interior Government undersecretary Rolando Puno, Bacolod City Administrator Atty. Mark Mayo and DepEd Director Miguel Mantaring.
“That is also one very important reason why we adjusted Batang Pinoy to 8-15. Because the SEA Plus YG is an under-16 competition, we have a plan for the Batang Pinoy players to be the candidates moving forward,” Gregorio said.
“We have a roadmap from the SEA Plus YG to the Asian Youth Games and the Youth Olympic Games. We have a roadmap and a plan together with Palarong Pambansa. We are also implementing it in Batang Pinoy.”
A total of 30 sports will be featured in one of the PSC’s biggest grassroots programs, with golf, skateboarding and bowling included in the roster.
It will be the third time that the City of Smiles will host Batang Pinoy, having previously staged the event in 1999 and 2014. Gasataya vowed to make the competition memorable for all delegates.
“We thank the Philippine Sports Commission for allowing us to host this year. Bacolod is prepared,” Gasataya said.
“Our private sector is ready to support us. Restaurants, hotels and Airbnbs are our partners in terms of accommodation. We have enough rooms, several hotels and locations for our athletes, so we are ready.”
Batang Pinoy has produced world-class talents such as Olympic gold medalists Hidilyn Diaz in weightlifting and Carlos Yulo in gymnastics.
Pasig City will enter as the two-time defending overall champion after winning the Batang Pinoy titles in 2024 and 2025. Ivan Suing