The facility is equipped with modern medical technologies, including artificial intelligence-assisted diagnostic equipment, to improve the speed and accuracy of diagnosing complex pediatric conditions while enhancing patient care.

Marcos said the hospital is part of the administration's effort to bring quality healthcare services closer to Filipino families.

"In 2020, only half of Filipinos could access primary healthcare within 30 minutes. This is why I have directed the establishment of regional specialty hospitals across the country to improve the overall healthcare system nationwide," he said.

The President said the hospital will begin accepting patients on Aug. 1, making specialized pediatric services more accessible to communities in Northern and Central Luzon.

He also announced that the Zero Balance Billing program will continue at the facility to ensure patients are not denied medical care because of financial constraints.

Once completed, the Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center will also house specialty centers for renal, cardiovascular and oncology services, creating a healthcare hub in Central Luzon and helping decongest major hospitals in Metro Manila.

The project was developed through a partnership between the government and the private sector.

The Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. contributed P1 billion for the hospital's construction and another P50 million for a generator set, while the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) allocated P360 million and authorized the foundation to support the project.

The Clark Development Corporation donated the 4.85-hectare site for the medical complex, while the Department of Health will oversee the hospital's operations.

PAGCOR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro H. Tengco said the project demonstrates how government and private sector collaboration can improve access to quality healthcare.

Bloomberry Resorts Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Enrique Razon Jr. said the project was completed in less than three years, describing it as a successful partnership and an investment in the country's future.