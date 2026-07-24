BAGUIO CITY — Tourism activities across key destinations in the Cordillera region have been temporarily suspended as local government units (LGUs) implement precautionary measures in response to Typhoon Kiyapo.
Official advisories issued by municipal governments as of Friday afternoon confirmed the immediate suspension of tourism operations to ensure the safety of travelers, tour guides, and residents as weather conditions continue to deteriorate across Northern Luzon.
In Bauko, Mountain Province, the Municipal Tourism Office announced the suspension of all tourism activities until further notice after the town was placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1. Authorities urged tourists, tour operators, and community stakeholders to comply with the advisory, prioritize safety, and monitor official LGU updates.
The Municipality of Mayoyao, Ifugao, also ordered the temporary closure of all tourist sites as a precautionary measure after it was placed under TCWS No. 1. Municipal officials said the safety of visitors, residents, and local stakeholders remains their top priority.
In Itogon, Benguet, outdoor tourism activities have likewise been suspended due to inclement weather. Popular hiking destinations, including Mt. Ulap, have been closed to tourists and hikers as heavy rains and strong winds increase the risks along mountain trails.
Disaster response authorities and regional tourism officials continue to advise travelers to postpone trips to highland and outdoor attractions across the Cordillera region. Visitors are encouraged to stay in contact with local tourism offices and monitor official advisories for updates.
Earlier in the day, Itogon Mayor Bernard Waclin also ordered the suspension of mining activities in the municipality.