BAGUIO CITY — Tourism activities across key destinations in the Cordillera region have been temporarily suspended as local government units (LGUs) implement precautionary measures in response to Typhoon Kiyapo.

Official advisories issued by municipal governments as of Friday afternoon confirmed the immediate suspension of tourism operations to ensure the safety of travelers, tour guides, and residents as weather conditions continue to deteriorate across Northern Luzon.

In Bauko, Mountain Province, the Municipal Tourism Office announced the suspension of all tourism activities until further notice after the town was placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1. Authorities urged tourists, tour operators, and community stakeholders to comply with the advisory, prioritize safety, and monitor official LGU updates.