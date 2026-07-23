Class suspensions are observed in some areas of the country due to the inclement weather brought by tropical depression Kiyapo and the intensified southwest monsoon (habagat).
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LUZON
General Trias, Cavite - all levels, public and private, shift to alternative delivery mode
Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte - all levels, public and private
Libmanan, Camarines Sur - all levels, public and private, due to annual town fiesta
VISAYAS
Silay City, Negros Occidental - all levels, public and private
MINDANAO
Maguindanao del Norte - all levels, public and private
Maguindanao del Sur - all levels, public and private
Sarangani Province - all levels, public and private
Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte - all levels, public and private
Sultan Kudarat - all levels, public and private