Class suspensions are observed in some areas of the country due to the inclement weather brought by tropical depression Kiyapo and the intensified southwest monsoon (habagat).

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LUZON

General Trias, Cavite - all levels, public and private, shift to alternative delivery mode

Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte - all levels, public and private

Libmanan, Camarines Sur - all levels, public and private, due to annual town fiesta

VISAYAS

Silay City, Negros Occidental - all levels, public and private

MINDANAO

Maguindanao del Norte - all levels, public and private

Maguindanao del Sur - all levels, public and private

Sarangani Province - all levels, public and private

Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte - all levels, public and private

Sultan Kudarat - all levels, public and private