"We expect the proclamation to be held early morning on 30 August, around 5 a.m.," Garcia said.

Voting for regular voters will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., while members of vulnerable sectors may cast their ballots from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The Comelec chief said the City Board of Canvassers is expected to begin canvassing votes at around 6 p.m. on election day.

Dasmariñas City has 447,387 registered voters, while the special election has a budget of P198 million, including P50 million to be shouldered by the local government.

Five candidates are seeking the vacant House seat: Raul Rex del Rosario Mangubat, Marvin Opamin Dupal-ag, Leysander Aguilar Ordenes, Jacinto Bautista Frani Jr., and Dasmariñas City Mayor Jennifer Barzaga.

The special election will fill the vacancy left by former Rep. Francisco Barzaga Jr., who was removed from office in June after the House found him liable for disorderly behavior, conduct unbecoming of a member, and violations of the House Code of Conduct.