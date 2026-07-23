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Eton Properties Philippines, Inc. and Ayala Land, Inc. officially opened the Parklinks Experience Center on 22 July, marking a key milestone in the development of their joint 35-hectare mixed-use estate straddling Pasig and Quezon City.
Designed by interior designer JJ Acuña, the center showcases the estate’s residential offerings and design vision along the C-5 corridor.
Parklinks Experience Center
The gathering highlighted the vision behind Parklinks—a thoughtfully-designed modern estate where accessibility, exclusivity, and nature living come together. More than a showcase of residential offerings, the Parklinks Experience Center is a tangible expression of the estate's vision: spaces where accessibility, exclusivity, and nature converge. With the interiors designed by JJ Acuña, the center showcases the richness of Philippine design—hand-crafted materials, local artisanship, and a warm, community-centered aesthetic that invites visitors to envision life within the estate.
The three-bedroom model unit at Parklinks South Tower, also styled by JJ Acuña, demonstrates how thoughtfully curated interiors can celebrate culture, inspire connection, and foster a sense of community.
“With Ayala Land and Eton Properties Philippines bringing in these local craftsmen, together we are rebuilding this new reality that I have in my mind of amazing Philippine design, architecture, furniture, detailing, all of that fun stuff in the Parklinks Experience Center. So, we’re essentially rebuilding for the community this concept of Philippine renaissance and design.” as said by JJ Acuña.
A New Standard for Urban Living
Straddling the border of Pasig and Quezon City along the prime C-5 corridor, Parklinks dedicates 50 percent of its land area—approximately 17.5 hectares—to parks, gardens, and open spaces, setting a new benchmark for nature-integrated urban living in Metro Manila.
Designed as a modern extension of neighboring residential enclaves such as Corinthian Gardens, Green Meadows, Valle Verde, and White Plains, the estate features four signature green spaces. These include Central Park, a landscaped expanse of sprawling lawns and curated retail; River Park Terraces, elevated parks equipped with bike trails, viewing decks, and riverside cafés; Riparian Gardens, landscaped greenery inspired by the natural terrain along the Marikina River; and the River Esplanade, a civic promenade directly accessible from the premier residential towers.Linking the Quezon City and Pasig portions of the estate the Parklinks Bridge, an arch spanning across the Marikina River with dedicated lanes for cyclists and pedestrians.
"There's this experiential thing when you walk. You're not going to a park… you're within the park. The greenery itself, we're hoping, will pay a premium over time to the buyers," said Architect Adrian Chua, Chief Operating Officer of Eton Properties. "It's easier to build structures on every square meter, but the vision of Eton with Ayala Land is to keep it this way. The premium we put on open space becomes a benefit to the buyers."
Parklinks North and South Towers
Positioned as the estate's premier residential address, Parklinks North and South Towers is developed by Ayala Land Premier and rises as a landmark within the estate's most coveted location. The two towers offer a curated selection of one- to four-bedroom residences designed to maximize natural light and ventilation while framing sweeping views of the Ortigas skyline, the Antipolo mountain range, and the estate's greenscape.
Residents enjoy an elevated lifestyle defined by seamless connectivity and everyday convenience. A direct link to the Parklinks Mall places retail, dining, and entertainment just steps from home, while the River Esplanade offers riverside cafés, boutiques, and lifestyle destinations. Within the towers themselves, resort-style amenities foster relaxation and connection—landscaped gardens, swimming pools, fitness facilities, and function rooms provide spaces for both quiet retreat and community gathering. Dedicated concierge services ensure that day-to-day needs are attended to with care and efficiency.
The Lattice at Parklinks
Developed by Alveo Land, The Lattice at Parklinks brings the estate's park-centric philosophy to a broader audience through thoughtfully designed high-rise residences. The development offers studio to three-bedroom units, catering to young professionals, growing families, and investors seeking a foothold in one of Metro Manila's most promising addresses.
"We want to give people the same kind of experience you get in these villages around the Parklinks estate, but with the conveniences of modern living,” said Hans Lopez-Vito, Head of Brand Experience and Strategy for Corporate, Estates and Residential Business Group, Ayala Land. “With Parklinks Mall, lifestyle retail, and schools within the estate, you don't have to leave Parklinks for your everyday needs. That's the kind of community we want to create."
Location and Connectivity
Parklinks benefits from frontage along C-5 Road and easy access to Ortigas Avenue, Katipunan Avenue, and EDSA. The estate is close to major commercial destinations—as well as leading schools such as Ateneo de Manila University, La Salle Greenhills, Xavier School, and Miriam College.
A Vision Beyond Buildings
Through initiatives such as the Parklinks Experience Center, Parklinks continues to champion a vision of development that goes beyond physical spaces—fostering a community where culture is celebrated, relationships are nurtured, and future generations can build meaningful lives rooted in shared values and experiences.