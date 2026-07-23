Parklinks Experience Center

The gathering highlighted the vision behind Parklinks—a thoughtfully-designed modern estate where accessibility, exclusivity, and nature living come together. More than a showcase of residential offerings, the Parklinks Experience Center is a tangible expression of the estate's vision: spaces where accessibility, exclusivity, and nature converge. With the interiors designed by JJ Acuña, the center showcases the richness of Philippine design—hand-crafted materials, local artisanship, and a warm, community-centered aesthetic that invites visitors to envision life within the estate.

The three-bedroom model unit at Parklinks South Tower, also styled by JJ Acuña, demonstrates how thoughtfully curated interiors can celebrate culture, inspire connection, and foster a sense of community.

“With Ayala Land and Eton Properties Philippines bringing in these local craftsmen, together we are rebuilding this new reality that I have in my mind of amazing Philippine design, architecture, furniture, detailing, all of that fun stuff in the Parklinks Experience Center. So, we’re essentially rebuilding for the community this concept of Philippine renaissance and design.” as said by JJ Acuña.

A New Standard for Urban Living

Straddling the border of Pasig and Quezon City along the prime C-5 corridor, Parklinks dedicates 50 percent of its land area—approximately 17.5 hectares—to parks, gardens, and open spaces, setting a new benchmark for nature-integrated urban living in Metro Manila.

Designed as a modern extension of neighboring residential enclaves such as Corinthian Gardens, Green Meadows, Valle Verde, and White Plains, the estate features four signature green spaces. These include Central Park, a landscaped expanse of sprawling lawns and curated retail; River Park Terraces, elevated parks equipped with bike trails, viewing decks, and riverside cafés; Riparian Gardens, landscaped greenery inspired by the natural terrain along the Marikina River; and the River Esplanade, a civic promenade directly accessible from the premier residential towers.Linking the Quezon City and Pasig portions of the estate the Parklinks Bridge, an arch spanning across the Marikina River with dedicated lanes for cyclists and pedestrians.

"There's this experiential thing when you walk. You're not going to a park… you're within the park. The greenery itself, we're hoping, will pay a premium over time to the buyers," said Architect Adrian Chua, Chief Operating Officer of Eton Properties. "It's easier to build structures on every square meter, but the vision of Eton with Ayala Land is to keep it this way. The premium we put on open space becomes a benefit to the buyers."

Parklinks North and South Towers

Positioned as the estate's premier residential address, Parklinks North and South Towers is developed by Ayala Land Premier and rises as a landmark within the estate's most coveted location. The two towers offer a curated selection of one- to four-bedroom residences designed to maximize natural light and ventilation while framing sweeping views of the Ortigas skyline, the Antipolo mountain range, and the estate's greenscape.

Residents enjoy an elevated lifestyle defined by seamless connectivity and everyday convenience. A direct link to the Parklinks Mall places retail, dining, and entertainment just steps from home, while the River Esplanade offers riverside cafés, boutiques, and lifestyle destinations. Within the towers themselves, resort-style amenities foster relaxation and connection—landscaped gardens, swimming pools, fitness facilities, and function rooms provide spaces for both quiet retreat and community gathering. Dedicated concierge services ensure that day-to-day needs are attended to with care and efficiency.