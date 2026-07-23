Marcos wants a Phl-China relationship reset
Share
After President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. summoned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan, a top official of Malacañang Palace said the Chief Executive wants a tweak on the relationship between the two countries.
“Actually, tumagal ang meeting ng isang oras at bente minuto. Yes, at nag-usap sila at ang nais na mangyari dito ng Pangulo ay hindi na maulit ang mga pangyayari at ma-reset sana ang relasyon ng China at ng Pilipinas sa mas magandang pakikipag-ugnayan,” Palace press officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a briefing on Thursday.
However, the Palace official did not provide further details on the meeting.
“Hindi ko po maibibigay ang detalye dahil may usapan po na hindi na magbibigay ng detalye anuman, pero mukhang tinatanggap naman din po at naging maganda naman po ang kanilang pag-uusap,” she said, adding that Ambassador Quan was ‘smiling’ when he went out of the meeting room.
Honoring the two wounded
Meanwhile, the President visited two wounded Philippine Navy personnel at the Camp Ricarte Station Hospital inside the Western Command (WESCOM) Headquarters following their injuries sustained during an aggressive encounter with the Chinese Coast Guard near Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on 20 July.
During the visit, President Marcos personally checked on the condition of the two servicemen and recognized their bravery and sacrifice in defending the country's sovereignty.
The two servicemen, Seaman First Class Underwater Operator (S1UO) Carmelo J. Aballe, 33, and Private (Pvt.) Eric B. Lacida, 24, were injured while deployed aboard BRP Sierra Madre, which is stationed at Ayungin Shoal.
According to the Philippine Navy, Aballe sustained a head injury that required four stitches and remains in stable condition while undergoing continuous medical monitoring to determine whether medical evacuation would still be necessary.
On the other hand, Lacida suffered minimal abrasions on his hand and is likewise in stable condition, with no need for medical evacuation.
The President conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu on Aballe and Lacida in recognition of their extraordinary service, exceptional bravery, and unwavering commitment to protecting the country's territorial interests.
President Marcos also extended Special Financial Assistance (SFA) amounting to P100,000 each to the two wounded Navy personnel.
The financial assistance is separate from the benefits provided under the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Comprehensive Social Benefits Program (CSBP).
Under the approved guidelines, recipients of the special financial assistance will no longer be eligible to receive similar assistance under the CSBP.