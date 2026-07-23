After President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. summoned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan, a top official of Malacañang Palace said the Chief Executive wants a tweak on the relationship between the two countries.

“Actually, tumagal ang meeting ng isang oras at bente minuto. Yes, at nag-usap sila at ang nais na mangyari dito ng Pangulo ay hindi na maulit ang mga pangyayari at ma-reset sana ang relasyon ng China at ng Pilipinas sa mas magandang pakikipag-ugnayan,” Palace press officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a briefing on Thursday.

However, the Palace official did not provide further details on the meeting.

“Hindi ko po maibibigay ang detalye dahil may usapan po na hindi na magbibigay ng detalye anuman, pero mukhang tinatanggap naman din po at naging maganda naman po ang kanilang pag-uusap,” she said, adding that Ambassador Quan was ‘smiling’ when he went out of the meeting room.