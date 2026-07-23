Castro said the Representative of the State Department understands the sensitive issue that the Philippines is having with Interpol and the ICC.

“Alam naman natin kung ano ngayon ang isyu ng Pilipinas at ng ICC. May mga kaso na naka-pending sa ICC na ang mga akusado o respondents dito ay mga Pilipino, mga dating opisyal or rather, mayroon pa palang incumbent. Mga dating Pangulo, si Senator Bato at mga iba pang co-perpetrators,” she revealed.

The Trump administration earlier vowed to pressure countries to withdraw from the tribunal and accused it of threatening US sovereignty.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration would work to curb the ICC's ability to investigate or prosecute Americans, calling the court "an intolerable threat to US sovereignty."

"The ICC and its friends are waging a war against our country, not with bullets or missiles, but with statutes, compacts and the force of so-called international law," Rubio said in a video statement.

The State Department said the campaign will "systematically disable the ICC's ability to operate, target American servicemen or officials, or otherwise threaten American sovereignty."

A State Department official said the United States will also urge other countries to withdraw from the Hague-based court and cut off financial support.